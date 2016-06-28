The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Tuesday.

Iceland does it again! The little country that could, just keeps on chugging at the European Championships, beating England 2-1 in the knockout stage, advancing to the quarterfinals. England scored right off the bat in the fourth minute on a penalty. But just two minutes later, Iceland equalised on a gorgeous goal by Ragnar Sigurdsson. It came on a long inbounds pass and a pretty header.





Joe Hart’s miss doomed England. As pretty as Iceland’s first goal was, that’s how ugly their go-ahead goal was in the 18th minute. While Roy Hodgson resigned immediately after the game, much of the scorn of the English fans has fallen on Hart. While Iceland did a nice job working the ball into the box, the shot itself was nothing spectacular, a weak attempt that didn’t even reach the corner. It’s a save Hart should have made, getting his fingers on the ball, but letting it slip under.





Kris Bryant had himself a spectacular game. Bryant went 5-5 with 3 home runs and a pair of doubles. All three home runs travelled over 400 feet and two of them were moonshots. The Cubs won 11-8. Here are all three home runs.

