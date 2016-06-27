The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Monday.

Lionel Messi missed and Argentina comes up short again. Chile won Copa America on Sunday night, 4-2 on penalty kicks after a scoreless 90 minutes and another scoreless 30 minutes of extra time. After Chile missed their opening PK, Messi took his country’s first shot and had a chance to give Argentina a big boost. It never had a chance, sailing high over the bar (read more here).





Antoine Griezmann saves France. The hosts of Euro 2016 found themselves down early in their knockout-stage match against Ireland when Paul Pogba committed a head-shaking foul in the penalty area in the second minute. But early in the second half, the pressure on France was lifted when Griezmann executed a textbook header in the box on a cross and it was suddenly all level, 1-1. Griezmann would add a second goal just three minutes later and France advances.





Billy Hurley won the Quicken Loans and a lot of important swag. Hurley picked up his first career PGA Tour win on Sunday, winning Tiger Woods’ Quicken Loans National at Congressional. Not only was this his first win, but he also gets a 2-year exemption to the PGA Tour and invitations to next year’s Masters, Open Championship, and PGA Championship. Oh, and he also took home $1.2 million. Not bad for a player who won $600,000 in 28 PGA Tour events last year, combined. The big shot came on No. 15 when the Naval Academy graduate chipped in to stretch his lead to two strokes with three holes to play.

And the crowd goes wild. Hurley is 2 up with three to play. https://t.co/advdj9HQTS — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 26, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.