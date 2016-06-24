The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Friday.

The 76ers take Ben Simmons with the first pick in the NBA Draft. There were no surprises at the top of the NBA Draft where Simmons was taken by the 76ers with the first pick of the draft. The 6-foot-10 athletic big man from Australia, via LSU, has flaws. The biggest is that he needs to learn a jump shot. But all the raw talent is there and he is just the latest player on a 76ers roster filled with potential.





Umpire hit in the head with a bat in ugly scene. In the bottom of the ninth inning of the A’s-Angels game, Jefry Marte lost control of his bat on a swing and the bat flew back and hit umpire Paul Emmel in the top of the head. Emmel, who was wearing the old-school style cage mask with a soft cap instead of the newer hockey-style mask, received a gash on top of his head and was bleeding profusely. He had to leave the game and was taken to a local hospital where he received stitches (via Fox Sports and ESPN).





Michael Conforto’s incredible throw nails a runner at the plate. The Braves came back to beat the Mets 4-3, but before that Conforto pulled off a double-play to keep the lead in the seventh inning. Conforto made a running catch in foul territory and then unleashed a perfect throw to the plate. It was close and the umpires reviewed the call, upholding the double-play.

