The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Wednesday.

Lionel Messi is not fair. Argentina completely outclassed the U.S. Men’s National Team in the seminfinals of Copa America. The final score was 4-0, but it could have easily been worse as Argentina controlled the ball the entire game and the Americans did not have a single shot on goal. But the goal everybody will be talking about today is the free kick by Messi. He had a target about the size of a large plate that he needed to hit in the corner and he hit it. Holy cow Lionel Messi is amazing (you can see more angles of the shot here).





Odell Beckham Jr. went full-Happy Gilmore and bat-flip. OBJ was participating in a celebrity softball game and pulled off the Happy Gilmore run-up swing and hit a home run. To punctuate the bomb, he even added a bat flip, because, let’s make softball fun again!

Kevin Pillar has no regard for human life … mostly his own. Pillar is no stranger to great catches. The latest came when Peter O’Brien hit a long drive to center field. He just didn’t hit it far enough as Pillar caught the ball and smashed into the center field wall.

Minor League Bonus. Cubs minor leaguer D.J. Wilson made an incredible diving grab in a game earlier this week. But what really makes this catch special, and relevant, is the Draymond Green-level leg kick at the end. Well done, Mr. Wilson.





