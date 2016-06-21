The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Tuesday.

Bryce Harper had a rough night against Clayton Kershaw. It what was supposed to be a showdown between Clayton Kershaw and Stephen Strasburg. But a sore back kept Strasburg from taking the mound. The game still had another good matchup in the reigning MVP (Harper) facing a pitcher on his way to winning his fourth Cy Young Award (Kershaw). This battle was decidedly one-sided as Harper struck out all three times and Kershaw needed just 12 pitches to do it. Kershaw was consistent, with a steady flow of sliders and fastballs on the outer edge of the plate. Harper never had a chance.





Miguel Cabrera hit a baseball very far. Miggy hit a baseball 454 feet, his 15th home run of the year. It is not the longest hom run of the season — that distinction belongs to Giancarlo Stanton who hit a baseball 490 feet — but this ball still landed in an area where fans are not expecting to be bombarded by baseballs.

LeBron James, Troll King. The Cavs returned to Cleveland on Monday. Kevin Love had a championship belt. JR Smith lost his shirt. LeBron James had a trophy and a microphone. He also wore an “Ultimate Warrior” t-shirt, seemingly an obvious shot at the team he just beat for his third title.

