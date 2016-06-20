The 3 plays from Game 7 of the NBA Finals that everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! The Cleveland Cavaliers are NBA champions, winning Game 7 of the NBA Finals 93-89 over the Golden State Warriors. Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Monday.

LeBron James with the LeBlock. It will probably go down as one of the biggest blocks in NBA history but it was really just LeBron James being LeBron James. With the score tied 89-89 with just under two minutes to go, the Warriors went on a fast break and Andre Iguodala looked like he was going to have an easy layup. Instead, James, as he had done all series, came out of nowhere for the chase-down block from behind. Super LeBron was Super in Game 7.





Kyrie Irving sank The Shot. With 4:39 left in the fourth quarter, Klay Thompson hit a layup to tie the game 89-89. Over the final 4.5 minutes of the game, there was just one made basket and it was a huge one. the Cavs inbounded the ball with about one minute to go. It looked like the Cavs wanted to set up a pick-and-roll. When that didn’t develop, Irving took Stephen Curry one-on-one and nailed a big-time 3-pointer for the lead. Only one more point was scored in the game, a LeBron free throw, and it was game over.





Stephen Curry came up short when it mattered most. After Irving made his big shot, the Warriors got their dream matchup. On a defensive switch, the Warriors got Curry with the ball at the top of the key with Kevin Love guarding him. Love, never a good defender, played maybe the best defensive possession of his life, swarming Curry and staying in his face. Still, it looked like Curry had Love beat once or twice for an open look and didn’t fire. He eventually gave the ball up, got it back, and threw up a wild 3-pointer that missed.





Kyrie Irving Bonus. If there was one play that summed up Game 7 perfectly, it came late in the first half. Draymond Green was shooting out of his mind, making his first four 3-point attempts. But even after he made his fourth, giving the Warriors a 3-point lead, Irving immediately answered with a circus layup and drawing a foul, picking up three points the old fashioned way. It was a time of the game when the Warriors could have easily pulled away. Instead, the Cavs answered every punch the Warriors threw and stayed in the game.





