The 3 plays from Game 6 of the NBA Finals that everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! The Cleveland Cavaliers won Game 6 of the NBA Finals, beating the Golden State Warriors, 115-101, and forcing a Game 7. Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Friday.

Stephen Curry lost his mind. Was it a “ticky-tack” foul, as Steve Kerr described it after the game? Maybe. But that is probably not a good enough reason for Curry to lose his mind when he fouls out and throw his mouthpiece, hitting a fan. The move earned Curry an ejection from this game. More importantly, the NBA, at the very least, has to review this play and decide if Curry will be suspended for Game 7.





LeBron James has been the MVP of this series so far. The Cavs needed super-human LeBron to win this series and that is exactly what they have gotten in the last two games.

LeBron James has been a stats monster. LeBron leads all players, Cavaliers and Warriors, in the Finals in points (181), assists (51), blocks (13), steals (16), and is tied for the lead in rebounds (68). LeBron is also leading in hustle. Several of his blocks in this series have come on fast breaks, with LeBron hustling from behind, including this one on Draymond Green when the Warriors had a chance to cut the lead to single digits.

