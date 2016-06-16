The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Thursday.

Ichiro collects hit No. 4,257. Ichiro went 2-5 on Wednesday raising his career hits in MLB and Japan combined to 4,257. That is one more than Pete Rose had in his career. Nobody is saying Ichiro’s total is greater than what Rose accomplished, but it is a great achievement and one worth mentioning. It is also just a really big number. Lost in all this is the fact that Ichiro is now 21 hits shy of 3,000 in MLB alone and even more impressively, he is hitting .349 at age 42. Here is hit No. 4,257.

Your browser does not support iframes.



Josh Donaldson had an MVP-calibre game. The reigning American League MVP may not even be the most valuable third baseman in the AL this season as his offensive numbers are down a tad and Manny Machado is having a breakout season. But on Wednesday, Donaldson reminded us why he is so great, hitting a home run and making two sensational plays going into foul territory to retire hitters. On this one, he is beyond the third-base coach when he makes the throw. Amazing.

Your browser does not support iframes.



Nationals win wild one with Jayson Werth’s walk-off hit. In a potential NL playoff preview, the Nationals took their 3-game series from the Cubs, 2-1, winning the rubber match in a wild affair. Both teams erased leads in the ninth inning before going to extra innings. The Cubs once again took the lead in the top of the 12th inning only to have the Nationals square it up again. That’s when Werth just missed a walk-off home run off the top of the wall in center field. But that was OK because it was far enough to score Michael Taylor from first base for the dramatic win.

Your browser does not support iframes.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.