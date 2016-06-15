The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Wednesday.

Iceland’s first-ever goal in a major tournament. In another big upset, Iceland, yes Iceland, tied Portugal 1-1 at Euro 2016. Iceland is ranked No. 34 in the world rankings and Portugal is ranked No. 8. But it is more than that. Portugal has Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the two best players in the world. In addition, Iceland had never scored a goal in a major international tournament until this equaliser in the second half by Birkir Bjarnason.







Bubba Watson did a thing with a golf ball. The U.S. Open begins on Thursday at the mind-bogglingly tough Oakmont Country Club. During a practice round on Tuesday, Watson hit a chip from just off a green which he then batted back to himself with his club and caught in the air. That’s pretty amazing in and of itself. But then he threw the ball in the cup. Seriously (via ESPN).







Lionel Messi nutmegged the Bolivian keeper. The referee’s assistant at Copa America cost us one of the great soccer highlights of the year when he waved this play offside. Was Messi offside? Probably. It’s close. But after beating the last line of defence, Messi found himself one-on-one with the Bolivian keeper and then decided to go through his legs for what would have been an easy goal. But it wasn’t meant to be.





