The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Monday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are Stanley Cup champions thanks to Kris Letang and Chris Kunitz. The Penguins beat the Sharks 3-1 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Pens got the eventual game-winning goal from Kris Letang, who used some pretty moves to keep the puck alive, and then stayed with the play after giving up the puck to Sidney Crosby, who then got the puck back to Letang for a 2-1 lead. However, before that, Kunitz made a brilliant defence play to stop what could have been a momentum-changing goal in the first period. When a Penguins player fell down, a Sharks player found himself one-on-one with Penguins goalie Matt Murray. But before he could score, you can see Kunitz putt his head down and turn on the jets, diving just in time to swat the puck away and preserve the lead.



And here is the Letang goal.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Luka Modric of Croatia has an early candidate for goal of Euro 2016. Croatia beat Turkey 1-0 in their opening match of Euros and the lone goal was a beauty. When Turkey tried to clear the ball late in the first half, the ball fell right to Modric who didn’t even wait for the ball to hit the ground. Turkey’s keeper never had a chance on the mid-air rocket from outside the box.





Cal-Santa Barbara is going dancing on a walk-off Grand Slam. UC-Santa Barbara earned their first trip to the College World Series in Omaha when they won their super regional over Louisville. The game-winner came in the bottom of the ninth inning. With the Gauchos trailing 3-0, Sam Cohen hit a walk-off Grand Slam, and the celebration was on.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.