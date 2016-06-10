The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Friday.

The Sharks are still alive thanks to Martin Jones. The San Jose Sharks are still alive in the Stanley Cup Final, beating the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 and now trail 3-2 in the series. The Sharks did something they hadn’t done all series, taking an early lead in the first period. They were up 2-0 and after a whirlwind first period they led 3-2. But after that it was all Martin Jones who recorded 44 saves including this sequence where he stopped three shots and seemingly robbed Nick Bonino of what looked like a wide-open shot.





You get a deflected goal! You get a deflected goal! Before Martin Jones started playing out of his mind, the Sharks and Pens combined for five first-period goals and it seemed like every time you looked up somebody was deflecting a shot past a goalie. The Sharks jumped out early with a goal one minute in to the game. That got everybody’s attention. But it was the second goal, less than two minutes later that made people realise the Sharks were not going to just roll over for the Pens. Brent Burns sent in a long shot and Logan Couture deflected it with the shaft of his stick and it was just one of those nights for the Sharks.





Venezuela pulls off huge upset when goalie forgets to do his one job. The story of Copa America early on is Venezuela. The 77th-ranked nation in the world pulled off a huge upset over No. 9 Uruguay 1-0, their second win in two matches, to guarantee a spot in the quarterfinals. The lone goal came late in the first half when Alejandro Guerra noticed Uruguay goalkeeper Fernando Muslera had wondered away from his goal. Guerra launched a shot from 50 yards out and just missed scoring himself when Muslera was able to slightly deflect it. However, that put Muslera on the ground and Salomon Rondon was their for the easy rebound.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.