The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Cork Gaines

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Friday.

The handball heard around Europe. France beat Germany 2-0 to advance to the final of the European Championship, a result that may have been much different if not for a controversial first-half handball. Germany dominated play in the first half. But just before halftime, Germany’s veteran midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger reached up on a corner and touched the ball with his hand just as a French player was attempting a header. The play resulted in a penalty kick for Antoine Griezmann who put France up 1-0, changing the momentum of the match.

 

 

A no-look catch! In the Canadian Football League, Winnipeg wide receiver Ryan Smith was just minding his business on a crossing route when a wayward football got stuck in his arm. Wait. What? It turns out Smith was not looking and a pass from his quarterback somehow hit him in a spot where the ball just stuck. A surprised Smith had enough sense to hold on and scramble into the endzone. 

 

 

Bryce Harper hit a long home run and then shushed a heckler. Bryce Harper has been relatively quiet in the first half of the season, but he is heating up now. In his last ten games, 13 hits, 6 walks, and 4 home runs. The latest home run came on Thursday night at Citi Field against the Mets. It was an impressive shot to straight-away center field. Things were going swimmingly, until Harper crossed home plate and he decided he had a message for a heckling fan. Harper simply turned to the fan and shushed them.


 

