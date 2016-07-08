The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Friday.

The handball heard around Europe. France beat Germany 2-0 to advance to the final of the European Championship, a result that may have been much different if not for a controversial first-half handball. Germany dominated play in the first half. But just before halftime, Germany’s veteran midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger reached up on a corner and touched the ball with his hand just as a French player was attempting a header. The play resulted in a penalty kick for Antoine Griezmann who put France up 1-0, changing the momentum of the match.







A no-look catch! In the Canadian Football League, Winnipeg wide receiver Ryan Smith was just minding his business on a crossing route when a wayward football got stuck in his arm. Wait. What? It turns out Smith was not looking and a pass from his quarterback somehow hit him in a spot where the ball just stuck. A surprised Smith had enough sense to hold on and scramble into the endzone.







Bryce Harper hit a long home run and then shushed a heckler. Bryce Harper has been relatively quiet in the first half of the season, but he is heating up now. In his last ten games, 13 hits, 6 walks, and 4 home runs. The latest home run came on Thursday night at Citi Field against the Mets. It was an impressive shot to straight-away center field. Things were going swimmingly, until Harper crossed home plate and he decided he had a message for a heckling fan. Harper simply turned to the fan and shushed them.



