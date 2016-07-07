The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Thursday.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s header puts Portugal into the Euro 2016 final. Ronaldo scored his ninth career goal in the European championships, tied for the most ever, and it was a big one. The header off of a corner broke a 0-0 tie with Wales in the 51st minute and helped put Portugal into the final of the Euros. They will face the winner of the Germany-France semifinal.







Dwyane Wade is taking his talents home. The big news of the day is Wade deciding to leave the Miami Heat and sign with his hometown Chicago Bulls (you can read more here). That move led to this great Vine created by Bleacher Report.





Roger Federer got his groove back. For a while on Wednesday it looked like Federer’s huge opportunity at Wimbledon was going to come to an end as he trailed 2-0 in his quarterfinal matchup against Marin Cilic. But Fed roared back, winning the third set 3-3, the fourth set in an incredible tiebreaker, and the fifth set 6-3. Federer struggled with Cilic’s serve in the first two sets, but in the third set, you could start to see Federer get his groove back, especially in this sequence (read more about the comeback here).





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.