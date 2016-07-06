The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Wednesday.

Billy Hamilton scores from second on a passed ball. Hamilton put his speed on display early on Tuesday night, scoring from second on a passed ball in which Cubs pitcher John Lackey got lazy and failed to cover home plate. The hustle put the Reds up 1-0 early and they went on to win 9-5.



Giancarlo Stanton is the destroyer of baseballs. The Marlins beat the Mets 5-2, or more accurately, Giancarlo Stanton beat the Mets 5-2. With the Mets up 1-0 in the 7th inning, Stanton hit a 2-run home run, a line drive missile to center field, to give the Marlins a lead. One inning later, Stanton hit an even more impressive home run, a 3-run moon shot that dropped many jaws.



Serena Williams powers her way into the Wimbledon semifinals. Serena Williams won her quarterfinal match 6-4, 6-4, and is now one win away from facing sister Venus in the Wimbledon final for the fifth time. Serena closed out her match in true Serena fashion, with pure power. The match winner was a 123 mph ace.





