The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Friday.

John Senden’s ball falls into the cup 23 seconds after coming to a stop. Senden shot a 2-under 68 in the opening round of the PGA Championship and is among the leaders. He also had a little luck on his side. On his birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole, Senden’s ball came to a rest on the edge of the cup. According to the rules, Senden is allowed a reasonable amount of time to walk to the ball and then he has an additional ten seconds to wait and see if the ball falls in. It’s hard to tell when his 10-count should have started, but 23 seconds after the ball stopped, and just when Senden had given up hope, the ball fell in.





Aroldis Chapman picks up his first save with the Cubs in a very Joe Maddon way. It’s no secret that Joe Maddon likes to think outside the box. That means Cubs fans should get used to seeing their new star closer pitch in other innings besides the standard ninth inning that most closers get. On Thursday night, the White Sox put the tying run in scoring position in the eighth inning. Maddon called on Chapman to get Melky Cabrera to end the threat. He did, striking out Cabrera with a 102 mph fastball. He then came back and pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for the save.





Didier Drogba scores on former Chelsea teammate in MLS All-Star game. Former Chelsea star Didier Drogba is now a striker for the Montreal Impact in MLS. On Thursday, Drogba led the MLS All-Star team against Arsenal. In added time of the first half, Drogba scored for MLS to equalise the game at 1-1. The goal had to be extra sweet for Drogba who scored on his former teammate, Petr Cech. Arsenal went on to win 2-1 (via Reddit Sports).





The Friday Fan Super-Catch Bonus. A Brewers fan used her big floppy hat to catch a foul ball. While that was great, she put it over the top by doing a foul-ball dance.

