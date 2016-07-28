The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Thursday.

Logan Morrison leaves the field to make a great catch. Sometimes a baseball field just isn’t big enough and on Wednesday, Logan Morrison of the Tampa Bay Rays went into the stands to make an outstanding catch. Notice how he actually hits the wall before making the grab. That’s some incredible concentration.

Your browser does not support iframes.



Pirates go behind the back for a nifty out. David Freese showed off some circus skills as he flipped the ball behind his back to Gerrit Cole who grabs the ball out of mid-air with his bare hand and still has the presence of mind to get his foot on the bag for the out. The play is great, but it should come with an asterisk. Freese never has to make the behind-the-back toss if he doesn’t botch the routine ground ball in the first place. But it was a solid recovery.

Your browser does not support iframes.



Dirk Nowitzki attempted a bicycle kick and failed miserably. Nowitzki is often seen during the offseason playing in various charity soccer matches. The latest was a celebrity soccer match in honour of race car driver Michael Schumacher, the Formula 1 champion who suffered a serious head injury during a skiing accident in 2013. During the match, Dirk attempted a bicycle kick. At least that’s what we think this is. He might have also been shoved to the ground by a ghost (via Reddit/Sports).





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.