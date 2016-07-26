The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Tuesday.

Adrian Beltre hit a huge home run for the Rangers. The Rangers won in walk-off fashion on Monday night and it can’t be understated how big it was. At one point it looked like the Rangers would run away with the AL West. Then they lost 15 out of 19 games and suddenly their 10-game lead was down to 2.5 games. But then they won two straight against the Royals and were feeling a little better until they found themselves trailing in the ninth inning against the A’s. That’s when Beltre saved the day and may now the Rangers appear to be rolling again.

Maybe Chris Sale knew what he was doing. The White Sox were 1-8 in their nine games leading into Saturday’s throwback game where Sale reportedly destroyed the 1976 uniforms because he didn’t want to wear them. The White Sox wore 1980s throwbacks instead. They won that game (completed on Sunday because of rain). They then wore the 1980s throwbacks in Sunday’s game and won. They then wore the 1980s again on Monday and won again. And suddenly the White Sox are playing some fun baseball, including Melky Cabrera robbing Kris Bryant of a home run.

Astros promote top prospect Alex Bregman and his glove looks fine. The Astros promoted their top prospect, shortstop Alex Bregman, the second pick in the 2015 MLB Draft. However, there was a catch: the Astros moved him to third base. While Bregman went 0-4 with 2 strikeouts in his debut at the plate, he showed that the move to third base is going to just fine.





Speaking of Bregman’s promotion. Check out the reaction by his dad when his son was first introduced at a big-league game. Awesome.





