The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Ken Griffey Jr. had a great walk-off for his Hall of Fame speech. Griffey was inducted into the Hall of Fame Sunday, alongside Mike Piazza. Griffey is the first player ever taken with the first pick of the MLB Draft to enter the Hall of Fame. During Griffey’s playing career, he angered some of the older players by the way he wore his cap backwards. Some took it as a sign of disrespecting the game. So it was fitting that Griffey ended his speech by putting on a Cooperstown cap, backwards.





Yankees turn incredible double play. The Yankees beat the Giants 5-2 on Sunday. But if the reports are to be believed, they are close to waving the white flag and start trading players like Aroldis Chapman. But before that happens, the Yankees turned a fun double play, one that goes 4-1-5 in the scorebook.

The Team USA men’s basketball team is already in peak form. Team USA played their second exhibition warm-up for the Rio Olympics, dominating China by 49 points, 106-57. It didn’t take long for Team USA to show how dominant they would be. The first points of the game were scored when DeAndre Jordan blocked a shot and then dunked on a fast break. Lights out.

The Oops Bonus. Sometimes players lose count of the balls and strikes. Rarely do we see the brain freeze ripple like this. Chris Davis took what he thought was ball four and started to go to first base. Manny Machado saw Davis starting to come up the line and started walking to second base. The Indians then easily picked Machado off first base. Luckily for Davis and Machado, the Orioles still won 5-3 and remained 1.5 games ahead of the Red Sox in the American League East.





