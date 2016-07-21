The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Thursday.

Hanley Ramirez goes deep three times. The Boston Red Sox are alone in first place in the AL East first the first time since early June and they can thank Hanley Ramirez. The Red Sox first baseman hit three home runs, and he did it to all three parts of the first, right field, center field, and left field.

Your browser does not support iframes.



Jason Heyward showed off his arm with incredible throw. The Cubs beat the Mets 6-2 and their big offseason free agent signing, Jason Heyward, reminded us why he signed a $184 million contract and why he is one of the best 2-way players in baseball. With the Cubs up 3-0 in the fourth inning, it looked like the Mets were going to get on the board until Heyward nailed James Loney at the plate with a perfect throw.

Your browser does not support iframes.



Bryce Harper hit a home run to the moon. The computers say this home run by Bryce Harper had a “true distance” of 451 feet (the distance it would have travelled). However, that just suggests that the computer is broken. This moon shot lands halfway up the upper deck and you will be hard-pressed to find a longer home run hit this season by somebody not named Giancarlo Stanton.

Your browser does not support iframes.



