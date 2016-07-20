The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Wednesday.

The Mets escape in the 9th inning against the Cubs. After scoring one run in the top of the ninth to take a 2-1 lead, the Mets faced a bases loaded, no outs situation in the bottom of the ninth. Jeurys Familia first got one ground ball to first base in which James Loney threw out a runner at home. Familia then completed the save with a groundball double-play and some sort of celebratory dance.

Your browser does not support iframes.





Jameson Taillon escapes uninjured after being hit in the head with a line drive. In a scary scene, Hernan Perez hit a linedrive up the middle that hit Taillon in the head. Incredibly, Taillon not only escaped serious injury, he also was able to stay in the game. Replays showed that the ball did not him square, instead seemingly glancing off the back of his head.

Your browser does not support iframes.



An ice cream vendor was not as lucky. In a lighter moment during the Astros-A’s game in Oakland, a foul ball hit an ice cream vendor square in the heiny. The poor vendor didn’t even get the ball.

Your browser does not support iframes.



Pokemon GO Bonus. The Pokemon GO craze reaches the big leagues as the Philly Phanatic tries to catch Pikachu.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.