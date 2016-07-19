The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Tuesday.

Welcome to the NBA, Denzel Valentine. The Chicago Bulls used the 14th pick of the NBA Draft on Michigan State senior Denzel Valentine and they have to like what they have seen so far. On Monday night, the Bulls played for the Summer League championship and Valentine came up huge. On a nicely designed play, Valentine first hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game to overtime. And then in overtime, Valentine did it again, hitting a shot at the buzzer for the win.







Aroldis Chapman throws baseballs really fast. Rumours continue to swirl about the Yankees possibly trading reliever Aroldis Chapman. If they do, this is what a team will be getting: a pitcher with a lightning bolt for an arm. In the ninth inning of the Yankees’ 2-1 win over the Orioles, Chapman threw five pitches over 104 mph, including one that was tracked at 105.1 mph. Wow.



Young Cubs fan makes a great catch and a smarter play. The Cubs beat the Mets 5-1. The only run Jon Lester allowed was a solo home run to Wilmer Flores. On that play, a young Cubs fan in the front row of the bleachers made a great catch. As is Wrigley Field tradition, fans are supposed to throw the ball back on an opposing team’s home run, and that’s exactly what this fan was about to do. But wait. About five hands grab his arm as he starts to throw. Then, one person standing behind the young fan hands him a second, presumably non-MLB baseball. The boy then throws that baseball back onto the field. Everybody cheers and the fan gets to keep his souvenir.







