The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Monday.

Henrik Stenson won The Open with some incredible putts. Stenson won his first career major at age 40, outdueling Phil Mickelson in the final round. Consider this: Mickelson had a 1-stroke lead with 17 holes to play, shot a final-round 65, and yet he still lost by three strokes. How? Because Stenson played one of the great final rounds in the history of the majors, especially over the final five holes. With the pair tied after 13 holes, Stenson would birdie four of the final five holes, a stretch that included some amazing putts. None were bigger than the 51-footer he drained from just off the green on No. 15. It was just the fourth birdie at the hole in the final round.





Phil Mickelson just couldn’t catch a break. In the first round, Mickelson’s putt on No. 18 hit a wayward blade of grass and detoured around the hole at the last second. It was a putt that would have set the record for lowest round ever in a major, a 62. On Sunday it seemingly happened again. On No. 16, Mickelson had a long eagle putt that would have pulled him within one of the lead with two holes to go. Once again the putt looked good, only to take a left-hand turn at the last second and fail to fall in the hole. Even Stenson knew he got lucky there.





Zach Eflin got a hit off of Jacob deGrom. Why are we showing a meaningless third-inning single? Because this was the only hit Jacob deGrom gave up in his masterful 1-hit shutout. The only thing that came between deGrom and a no-hitter was a weak groundball up the middle by the opposing pitcher. Who knows how the game plays out if somebody gets to this grounder. But deGrom’s stuff was so good that even the announcers noted that the no-hitter was broken up and there were still six innings to go.





A gorgeous-goal-in-MLS bonus. Our Monday bonus comes from Major League Soccer and the left foot of 19-year-old Jack Harrison. The English midfielder showed some nifty footwork to elude one defender and once he had a little bit of space he curled the ball past a second defender and the keeper.





