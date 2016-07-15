The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Friday.

Phil Mickelson’s best round ever at a major was ruined by one bad break. Mickelson shot an opening-round 8-under 63 at the Open Championship. It was his best round ever at a major — at age 46 — and set the course record at Royal Troon. But sadly, what will be remembered is a missed putt. On No. 18, Mickelson had an 18 footer to become the first golfer to shoot 62 at a major. Mickelson hit a perfect putt. As he described it, the ball was in the middle of the cup with a foot to go. But then it hit something, maybe a wayward blade of grass, veered to the right slightly, and then lipped out of the cup. Afterwards, Phil said he wanted to cry.

Phil Mickelson came SO close to a low major score of 62 #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/n91YpkelLG

— The Open (@TheOpen) July 14, 2016

Chaos hits the Tour de France as Chris Froome ran part of the race without a bike. Crashes happen at the Tour de France, but you may never see one crazier than what happened to Froome in Stage 12. Thanks to a crowded section of the road a kilometer from the finish line, Froome and two others crashed into the back of a motorbike that suddenly stopped. A second motorbike hit Froome from behind, breaking the frame of his bike. Froome then started running up the mountain as he waited for a new bike to arrive. Meanwhile, Adam Yates passed Froome to take the overall lead in the race. However, later, Tour officials reinstated Froome as the leader and allowed him to keep the yellow jersey and a slight lead (read more here).











Miguel Angel Jimenez holed out from the fairway and did a little dance. The Most Interesting Golfer in the World is Miguel Ángel Jiménez, and in the first round of the Open Championship he did some interesting things. Specifically, on No. 16, Jimenez holed out from the fairway. He then did a little dance, because why not, he’s Miguel Angel Jimenez.





