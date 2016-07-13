The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Wednesday.

Two Royals homer off former teammate to help another team win the World Series. OK, maybe the Royals will still make the playoffs and play in the World Series for the second-straight year. But chances are it will be another team representing the American League in the Fall Classic (the Royals have just a 9.0% chance of even reaching the playoffs), and it will be that team that will get to play Games 1 and 2 at home thanks to home runs by Eric Hosmer and Salvador Perez in the second inning of an exhibition game. Interestingly, the home runs, which erased an early 1-0 deficit and helped clinch home-field advantage in the World Series for the AL, came off former Royals teammate Johnny Cueto.

Your browser does not support iframes.



Jose Fernandez crosses up David Ortiz who then exits to a standing ovation. In Ortiz’s final All-Star at bat, Fernandez reportedly told Big Papi that he would only get fastballs in the at bat. That immediately changed when Fernandez started the at bat with a changeup and Ortiz, who is retiring after the season, smiled. After a steady stream of fastballs then worked the count to 3-2, Fernandez then threw a slider that almost hit Ortiz. The pitch left Ortiz laughing as he pointed out to Fernandez and yelled “Are you trying to break my back?” Ortiz then could be heard saying “He said he would only throw fastballs.” After reaching first base, Ortiz was then taken out of the game and received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Your browser does not support iframes.



Ben Simmons continues to dazzle in the Summer League. The 76ers have become must-watch television in the NBA’s Summer League thanks to Simmons, the first pick in this year’s draft. His shooting is not there yet, although you can see that it will eventually be fine (he has a nice, soft touch with a high release). But again, his passing is already All-NBA. Did we mention he is 6-foot-10 and he passes like a point guard?





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.