The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Tuesday.

Giancarlo Stanton won the Home Run Derby with an incredible power display. Stanton won his first Home Run Derby crown, beating the defending champion Todd Frazier in the finals. But in the end, the finals was just a formality as Stanton dominated all night, hitting a record 61 home runs across the three rounds. You could tell early on it was Stanton’s night. On just his second swing of the night he hit a baseball 497 feet.





Giancarlo Stanton hit a lot of long home runs. In all, Stanton hit 20 of the 21 longest home runs on the night, including several over 480 feet. In the semifinals, Stanton hit his second 497-foot home run, tied for the longest bomb of the night. Others hit home runs that looked longer because they landed in higher places down the left-field line. But Stanton consistently hit bombs to center and left-center that went much farther.





Mark Trumbo had the most impressive run of the night. Before we got our first glimpse of Giancarlo Stanton, it seemed like it might be Trumbo’s night. Needing 16 home runs to reach the semifinals, Trumbo trailed 15-8 with 75 seconds to go. Trumbo called a timeout. He then proceded to hit home runs on his next eight swings to advance.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.