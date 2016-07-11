The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Monday.

Portugal stuns France in extra time of the Euro 2016 final. In a wild game, Portugal lost Cristiano Ronaldo early with a knee injury and were thoroughly outplayed by France for over 90 minutes. With the game still tied at 0-0 and Portugal seemingly content to go to penalty kicks to decide the champions of Europe, the game went into extra time. In the second period of extra time, most players seemed to be tiring. Then, in the 109th minute, Éder, who had come on as a sub in the 79th minute, got loose and drove the game-winner past the French keeper and Portugal were champions (you can read more here).







Women’s US Open playoff decided by a 2-stroke penalty. Brittany Lang won the Women’s U.S. Open in a playoff over Anna Nordqvist and once again a penalty played a crucial role in deciding the winner of a U.S. championship. After the debacle in the final round of the men’s U.S. Open with Dustin Johnson, Lang and Nordqvist appeared to be tied after the second hole of the 3-hole playoff. But replays showed that Nordqvist had grounded her club in a fairway bunker on the second playoff hole. It wasn’t until her approach shot on the third hole that she was informed of the 2-stroke penalty. But replays do show that some of the sand moved as she readied her club. She eventually bogeyed the third hole and lost the playoff by three strokes.







Andy Murray dominated Milos Raonic and his serve. Murray won his second Wimbledon title in dominating fashion, taking down Raonic 6-5, 7-6, 7-6. The thrashing can be summed up by this one point. Raonic unleashed the hardest serve of the entire tournament, a 147-mph rocket right at Murray, and still, Murray handled the return and then unleashed a backhand cross-court winner. Raonic never stood a chance.





A Yunel Escobar bonus. Escobar is no stranger to trouble and his latest came on Sunday when he was ejected for drawing in the infield dirt while playing shortstop. Escobar was apparently protesting a previous at bat when he struck out. While playing defence, he mocked the size of the umpire’s strike zone by drawing an enormous home plate into the dirt. Amazing.

Your browser does not support iframes.



