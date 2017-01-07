The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Friday:

Team USA wins the World Juniors in hockey over Canada in a shootout. Team USA trailed 2-0 and 4-2, but fought back both times to force overtime at 4-4. After a scoreless OT, Team USA won in a shootout, 1-0, when Troy Terry scored and Tyler Parsons stonewalled all five of Team Canada’s shootout shots.

Marco Belinelli made the greatest buzzer-beater ever, except it didn’t count. With the Charlotte Hornets trailing by one with 0.5 seconds to go, Belinelli inbounded the ball off the heiny of a Detroit Pistons player and then sank a three-pointer off the glass. Unfortunately for the Hornets, the shot came after the buzzer. Brutal.

T.J. Leaf dunked a basketball with authority. With most of the hype surrounding the Bruins this season centering on freshman Lonzo Ball, and rightfully so, Leaf, UCLA’s other stud freshman, has flown a bit under the radar. Leaf actually leads the Bruins in scoring and you can see why on this monster dunk.









Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.