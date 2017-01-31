The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Tuesday:

The Andrew Wiggins dunk. The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Orlando Magic 111-104, but with about three minutes to go, it was still a two-point game. Then Wiggins took off.

The Lane Kiffin hype video. Kiffin released a “hype” video attempting to convince Florida Atlantic fans to buy tickets to the upcoming season. Some seem to think the video is a little short on the actual “hype” (via Rev. Eric Dunn).

The Kyrie Irving dance to the hoop. The Cleveland Cavaliers lost 104-97 to the Dallas Mavericks. Despite the Cavs winning their previous two games, this was their seventh loss in their last 11 games. Irving had scored 18 points, including this nifty up-over-and-under drive to the basket.

Our new coach needs a hype man pic.twitter.com/82cBML1NFa

— Rev. Eric Dunn (@ericvdunn) January 30, 2017





