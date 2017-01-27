The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Friday:

Tiger Woods struggled off the tee. Woods played his first round in an official PGA Tour event since August, 2015, and he shot a 4-over 76. His big issue was trying to hit his drives straight with seven of his ten missed fairways going to the right. That was a problem made worse by recent rain that left the rough deep for the first round. Woods was 1-under through 11 before bogeys on 12, 13, and 14. Then things got really bad. At 15, Woods went left off the tee, this time landing out of bounds. He would double-bogey the hole as part of a stretch of 6-over in six holes (via ESPN).

Ezekiel Elliot is a dodgeball champ and Odell Beckham Jr. won something involving footballs dropped from drones. The NFL debuted their new Pro Bowl skills competition. It felt a little a little too scripted and pre-packaged at times, but was fun. The players even seemed into it. The NFC won, if that matters. Among the events were dodgeball, where Elliot had the winning the throw, and a catch competition, won by Odell Beckham Jr. when he caught a ball dropped from really high.

Scotty James wins the X Games men’s superpipe. While everybody was focused on the return of Shaun White to the X Games, it was James who ended the competition with the first run of the competition. James scored a 90 on the first run and the rest of the field never caught up.

The dumb-injury bonus. Enes Kanter. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Kanter broke his hand hitting the chair.













