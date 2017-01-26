The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Thursday:

Venus is back. Venus overcame losing the first set against CoCo Vandeweghe to come back and win their semifinal match in three sets. Venus now advances to her first Grand Slam final since the 2009 Wimbledon and her first Australian Open final since 2003. And Venus looks as good as she has looked in a long time. Just check out the curve on this serve. That’s a slider even Clayton Kershaw would envy.

Roger Federer is back. After taking six months off, Federer’s return to tennis has been a success. Seeded 17th, he beat Stan Wawrinka in five sets to advance to the Aussie Open final. Federer was up 2-0 before losing the third and fourth sets. But broke Wawrinka in the fifth set and won the match 6-3 with a love service in the final game (via ESPN).

Vince Carter never left. Carter turned 40 years old on Thursday. On his last day in his 30s on Wednesday, Carter showed that he can still fly, going under the basket and doing a 360 lay in.

The Cavs-are-not-back-yet bonus. The Cavaliers lost for the sixth time in their last eight games, falling to the Kings 116-112 in overtime. The big play came with about 40 seconds to go in OT when LeBron had the ball with the lead. He turned it over, Garrett Temple made a nice diving save while also taking out Tyronn Lue, and Darren Collison eventually got a fast-break layup. That gave the Kings the lead and they Cavs would never regain it. After the game, the Kings rubbed salt in the wound by trolling the Cavs on social media.







