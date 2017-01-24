The 3 plays from the AFC and NFC Championship games everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Monday:

The Packers fumbled away their best chance. The Falcons blew out the Packers 44-21, but early in the second quarter, the Packers were still very much in it. Fullback Aaron Ripkowski plowed through the defence and looked like he was going to set up a touchdown that would have pulled the Packers to within three points. Instead, he got stripped inside the ten-yard line. Jalen Collins then caught a break when it was ruled that he did not recover the ball until his leg was touching the goal line, giving the Falcons the ball at the 20 instead of the one-yard line. The Falcons then marched down and scored a touchdown of their own to make it 17-0.

The Patriots had some tricks up their sleeves. We heard that the Patriots might have been holding back their playbook up until this point in the season. We saw that early in the second quarter of their 36-17 win over the Steelers. The Patriots executed a perfect flea-flicker and a four-point game was suddenly a 17-6 lead.

You can’t stop Julio Jones, and sometimes you can’t even contain him. The difference for the Falcons was Jones, who was unstoppable, even when the defence was holding him. The Packers had a little bit of hope to start the second half. They were down 24-0, but received the second-half kickoff. But that hope of getting back in the game was dashed when they went three-and-out and punted the ball, followed by Jones breaking free on the second play of the ensuing drive. Jones got held off the line, but still caught the ball and took it to the house. Game over.

The Flopity-flop-flop-flop Bonus. Robert Alford is not going to win any Emmys for this flop, but it sure was entertaining.











