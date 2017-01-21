The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Friday:

Knicks pass up game-tying shot thanks to a Wizards assistant coach. The Knicks trailed the Wizards by three in the closing seconds and had the ball in Carmelo Anthony’s hands. But first Anthony passed up a shot, dishing off to Courtney Lee on the side. But then Lee passed up a shot and drove the lane before passing the ball away. After the game, Lee said he got duped by Wizards assistant coach Sidney Lowe, who was on the court next to him and yelling “I’m right here, I’m right here, I’ve got your stunt!” Lee said he thought it was a Wizards player about to double-team him. The Knicks never got a shot off and the Wizards won.

Gregg Popovich blew a gasket, got ejected, and then got trolled. IN the second quarter of the Spurs’ win over the Nuggets, Popovich was screaming at a ref during a play. The ref eventually had enough and gave Pop a technical foul. That’s when Popovich lost it, following the ref up the court, screaming “You’re a terrible referee!” That earned him a second technical and an early shower. He also got trolled by Emmanuel Mudiay who also ejected Pop.

LeBron James soars through the air for a reverse dunk. The Cavs got back to their winning ways after dropping three of their previous four with a 118-103 win over the Suns. LeBron put on an aerial show with a couple of nice dunks, including this reverse dunk off of a spin move from the baseline.

The Kristaps Porzingis-out-of-nowhere bonus. The Knicks may have had a rough go in the final seconds, as seen above, but there were some bright moments. Carmelo Anthony set a Knicks record with 25 points in one quarter and Porzingis had this gorgeous put-back dunk. If you watch closely, notice that the reason Porzingis is coming in late is because he started this play sitting on his behind at the other end of the court.





