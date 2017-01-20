The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Thursday:

High schooler with cerebral palsy gets chance to play in a basketball game. Mitchell Greathouse is described by WSOC in Charlotte as Morganton Freedom High School’s “No. 1 basketball fan.” He also has cerebral palsy. But on Wednesday he had a dream come true when he put on the school’s basketball uniform, came into a game, and assisted on a basket. Awesome moment.

Navy beat Lehigh with a long-distance three. The buzzer-beater of the night came from Taylor Dunham of the Naval Academy. With just 0.6 seconds to go and Navy down one, Dunham didn’t have a lot of time to work with when the ball was inbounded to her 35 feet from the basket. All she could do is catch-and-shoot. That’s what she did and the ball went in, giving Navy the win.

The Duquesne women had a nifty buzzer-beater of their own. This one wasn’t a game-winner, but Chassidy Omogrosso’s off-balance, near-half-court shot at the end of the first half was nearly as impressive as Navy’s buzzer-beater. The shot put Duquesne up 30 at the half. They went on to win 94-65.

The Russell Westbrook-brainfart Bonus. In the third quarter of the Thunder’s game against the Warriors, Russell Westbrook was mysteriously called for travelling. We say “mysteriously” because it was on an inbounds and even the camera was looking elsewhere. But then we got the replay. It turns out that Westbrook just forgot the rules of basketball. Specifically, he forgot the most basic rule of them all: you are supposed to dribble.





