The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Wednesday:

Jared Spurgeon scores on a shot where the puck never hits the ice. Spurgeon gave the Minnesota Wild a 1-0 lead in the first period against the New Jersey Devils on this incredible shot. Spurgeon caught a deflected puck out of mid-air, drops it, and then swats it into the goal before it hits the ice. Amazing. The Devils went on to win 4-3.

Jeison Murillo scores on a gorgeous bicycle kick in the Coppa Italia. Inter Milan beat Bologna 3-2 in the Coppa Italia. They took their first lead in the 33rd minute on this perfect bicycle kick off of a corner kick by Colombian defender Jeison Murillo. It always takes a lot of guts to attempt one of these, because if you don’t time it perfectly, you end up on the blooper reel instead (via ESPN).

Sienna coach shakes the air following win. Sienna beat Rider 78-68 on Tuesday night. The game was marred by a scuffle between the players late in the game. That scuffle led to the coaches screaming at each and needing to be separated. After the game, the Rider coaches and players left the court without shaking hands. That led to the humorous scene in which Sienna coach Jimmy Patsos walked towards the Rider bench and pretended to shake hands despite nobody being there.







