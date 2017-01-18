The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Tuesday:

Draymond Green mocked LeBron James for flopping. The Cavs and the Warriors met for the final time in the regular season and the Warriors blew out the Cavs 126-91. Things also got a little testy between the two teams again. In the second period, Green went for a steal on LeBron and the two players collided. James may have embellished the foul a bit. This led to Draymond mocking LeBron for flopping. Draymond was eventually given a flagrant foul. (read more here).

The Penguins win a wild one after Sidney Crosby gets away with a trip. In a battle of two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, the Pens won a wild one 8-7. The game included nine second-period goals and the two teams were still tied 7-7 at the end of the third period. Early in overtime, Sidney Crosby appeared to get away with a trip on Alex Ovechkin. On the Penguins’ very next trip down the ice, they scored on a scramble in front of the net and the Caps were rightfully upset.

This is not how to do an alley-oop. NBA players often perform incredible aerial maneuvers on alley-oops. This is not one of them. Eric Bledsoe of the Phoenix Suns tried to drop an alley-oop for a trailing teammate, only to instead toss the ball right to a defender.









