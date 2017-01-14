The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Friday:

Justin Thomas shoots 59. Thomas, who already has two wins this season, including last week’s SBS Tournament of Champions, shot the seventh 59 in PGA Tour history on Thursday. Thomas shot the 11-under 59 in the opening round of the Sony Open on Thursday. At 23, Thomas is also the youngest player to ever shoot 59 in a PGA Tour event. He needed an eagle on the Par-5 No. 18 and he got it with an aggressive approach shot and no-doubt putt (via ESPN).

Dale Weise was playing a little hockey Hacky Sack. During the Flyers 5-4 shootout win over the Canucks on Thursday, Travis Konecky tied it up in the first period. However, it was the assist by Weise that made the play. Weise first kicks the puck up with his skate and then batted the puck out of mid-air with his stick, setting up Konecky perfectly (via Sportsnet).

The Denver Nuggets were gettin’ fancy against the Brooklyn Nets. The Nuggets used a 13-1 run at the end of the game to beat the Nets 104-95. During that run, Tyreke Evans and Terrance Jones were getting saucy with the basketball, sending one poor unsuspecting Nets player flying towards the sideline as Jones went towards the basket (via NBA.com).









Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.