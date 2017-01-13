The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Thursday:

Alex Ovechkin knocks home his 1,000th point. Ovechkin reached the 1,000-point plateau on Wednesday and he needed just 35 seconds to make it happen, beating Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. Ovi is the first player in the NHL to score 1,000 points and have every point come in the 21st century.

Lionel Messi did it again. Messi scored a huge goal for Barcelona in their Copa del Rey matchup against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday. The free kick put Barça up 4-3 on aggregate in the two-match tie as they advance to the Round of 8. It was his third free-kick goal in his last three matches.

T. J. McConnell wins it for the 76ers. Derrick Rose returned to the Knicks, but they lost for the ninth time in ten games as McConnell hit a baseline jumper at the buzzer to give the 76ers the win. The 76ers have won four of their last five and seven of their last 14 after starting the season 4-17.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.