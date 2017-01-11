The 3 plays from the college football championship game that everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Tuesday:

Clemson wins the championship in the final seconds. Alabama jumped out to an early lead and despite struggling on offence for most of the second half, they held a lead for most of the game. But in the final five minutes the two teams changed leads three times. The final one came with one second to go when Deshaun Watson hit Hunter Renfrow from the two-yard line. Game over.

Before winning the game, Deshaun Watson went flying like a helicopter. Watson threw for 420 yards and three touchdowns. But he also took a couple of big hits during the game, and none were bigger than this hit as he tried to scramble for a first down. On first look, it seems like Watson just got flipped around a bit like a rag doll. But the replay shows that he also took a major hit to the chin, a shot that would have wrecked lesser players.

Ben Boulware did his homework. Boulware was named the defensive player of the game for his 6 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 1 pass defensed. But his best play is one that didn’t show up in the box score. On a third-down play in the second quarter, Boulware, clearly saw something that he recognised from watching tape of Alabama. Before Alabama snapped the ball, Boulware began frantically waving for his teammates to come to his side, signalling that the play was going that way. You can see his teammates start to cheat over. Sure enough, Alabama ran the ball towards Boulware and Jalen Hurts was stopped for a four-yard loss.









