The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Wednesday:

The Julian Edelman freak out. Video has been released of Edelman mic’d up during the Super Bowl and there is an entertaining sequence at the end of the game. If you recall, the winning touchdown was scored on a close play at the goal line. All touchdowns in the NFL are automatically reviewed and Edelman knew this. So as everybody was on the field celebrating, Edelman was actually freaking out and trying to get people off the field. That is, until Bill Belichick gave him the good news.

The Iowa State dunk. The Cyclones lost to Texas in men’s hoops on Tuesday. Senior guard Deonte Burton led the way for Iowa State with 13 points, 8 rebounds, 6 steals, and this dunk. Get up!

The Michigan State trip. What is going on in college basketball? There is apparently a tripping epidemic that extends beyond Grayson Allen and the Duke squad. The latest was Nick Ward of Michigan State who tripped a Michigan player as both teams were heading to their benches for a time out. The officials reviewed the play and gave Ward a technical. It does appear that he sticks his foot out a little farther and little more to the right than a normal step.

The Johns Hopkins hidden-ball bonus. No. 9 Hopkins beat No. 11 in men’s lacrosse, 15-8. Hopkins broke a 7-7 tie in the third with a hidden-ball play. The poor Navy goalie. He might still be wondering what happened.

“IT’S NOT OVER!” Edelman frantically tries to get people off the field after OT TD until Belichick calms him down. pic.twitter.com/ARsKELxT3K

— Stephen Espinoza (@StephenEspinoza) February 8, 2017

Michigan State channeling their inner Grayson Allen. Definitely intentional. (A technical was called) pic.twitter.com/1i3YkZH3AO

— Dr Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) February 8, 2017

