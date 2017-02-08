The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Tuesday:

The LeBron James Shot. The game of the night was the Cavaliers’ 140-135 overtime win over the Wizards. James finished with 32 points and a career-high 17 assists. He also fouled out in overtime. But before that, James sent the game to overtime with this ridiculous three-pointer at the buzzer off of an even more ridiculous pass from Kevin Love.

The LeBron James dunk. LeBron also went coast-to-coast early in the game, weaved in and out of the defence, and then threw down this big dunk.

The Rajon Rondo pass. Rondo may have some issues with his teammates, but he is still an incredible passer. On Monday he unleashed this old school, full-court, underhand pass. C.J. Fogler paired it with a similar pass from Pete Maravich (via CJ Fogler).







Remember that ridiculous Pete Maravich underhand pass I posted? Rondo just did it. Here’s both pic.twitter.com/RWaCvTUa0x

— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 7, 2017

