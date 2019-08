The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Thursday:

The Tim Hardaway Jr. dunk. In Dwight Howard’s return to Houston, the Hawks trailed by 20 with less than nine minutes to play. But then Hardaway took over. He scored 25 of his career-high 33 in the final 8.5 minutes and the Hawks won by five. Two of those points came on this high-flying dunk.

The Blake Griffin dunk. The Clippers lost to the Warriors 133-120. But that didn’t stop Griffin from making a poster on top of Kevon Looney’s head. Poor Looney.

The Chattanooga desperation heave. Greg Prior of Chattanooga was going out of bounds to save a loose ball when he realised there were no teammates to pass it to. So instead he decided to take a 30-foot, fall-away shot. It went in and his teammates were shocked.

