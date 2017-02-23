The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Wednesday:

The Radamel Falcao goal. Manchester City beat AS Monaco in a 5-3 thriller in the knockout stage of the Champions League. The goal of the match came when Falcoa took a long pass, single-handedly beat the defence, and then executed a perfect flick over the goalie. It gave Monaco a 3-2 lead at the time (via Fox Sports 1).

The Carey Price save. The Canadiens picked up their first win since swapping out head coaches and re-hiring Claude Julien, and he can thank his goalie. With just seconds left in overtime, Price dove to stop J.T. Miller’s open-net shot. On the replay you can see that Price was fully airborne on the stop. The Canadiens went on to win in a shootout (via Sportsnet Canada).

The Tyler Johnson saucer pass. The Lightning picked up their fifth win in the last seven games as they fight their way back into the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. The Bolts beat the Oilers on Tuesday, 4-1, with two goals from Ondrej Palat. But it was the assist from Johnson on the second goal that was jaw dropping. Johnson executed a perfect saucer pass over the sticks of two defenders, landing it perfectly at the blade of Palat who wristed the puck past the goalie (via the NHL).





