The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Tuesday:

The Kevin Durant-to-Russell Westbrook alley-oop. Steve Kerr took care of the elephant in the room early on in the NBA All-Star game by having Durant and Westbrook on the court at the same time. Those two then broke the ice of awkwardness further by teaming up on a nice give-and-go alley-oop. Shortly thereafter, the rest of their teammates had a little fun celebrating the reunion.

The Jarrett Allen dunk. Was this dunk by the Texas freshman the “Dunk of the Year”? The announcers seemed to think so. But while that might be a bit of a stretch, you will be hard-pressed to find a more thunderous dunk. The backboard was said to still be shaking while West Virginia was running their offence at the other end of the court. And the sound, oh my, the sound.

The Vincent Trocheck game-winning goal. The Florida Panthers, who are barely holding on to one of the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference, picked up a huge win on Monday. Trocheck netted the game-winner with 4.6 seconds to go, lifting the Panthers over the St. Louis Blues, 2-1. The goalie never knew what happened.







