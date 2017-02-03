The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Thursday:

The LeBron James circus layup. The Cavs got back to their winning ways with a 125-97 win over the Timberwolves. Both LeBron and Kyrie Irving had quite a night. Irving went for a career-high 14 assists. LeBron had 27 points, 8 rebounds, 12 assists, and this nifty reverse layup that even impressed himself.

The Blake Griffin pass. The Clippers beat the Suns 124-114. With Chris Paul out, Griffin had a team-high 5 assists, including this Pete Maravichian pass to J.J. Redick.

The Russell Westbrook block. Westbrook still has never had a triple-double against the Chicago Bulls, one of three teams in the NBA, as the Thunder lost 128-100. But Westbrook did have a nice chase-down block of Jimmy Butler and a little stare afterwards (via CJ Fogler).

The Dell Curry bonus. The Currys had quite a night. Steph had 39 points, including a couple of 30-foot threes, in the Warriors’ 126-111 win over the Hornets. He also had 8 assists. But there was a ninth assist he didn’t get credit for, one to his dad, Dell Curry, during warm ups. Like son, like father (via Comcast Sportsnet).





