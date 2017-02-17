The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Thursday:

The Manu Ginobili pass. The Spurs beat the Magic 107-79 and Manu was getting fancy on the fast break. It is still not clear how Ginobili knew Kawhi Leonard was trailing the play, but Manu set him up perfectly with the no-look assist (via @SportsCenter).

The Dante Exum dunk. Exum missed the entire 2015-16 season after tearing the ACL in his knee. While the fifth pick in the 2014 NBA Draft was slow to get back to 100% this season, he has shown signs, and this dunk is a good example that the athleticism is returning. The Jazz beat the Trail Blazers 111-88 (via the NBA).

The Andrew Wiggins dunk. The Timberwolves beat the Nuggets 112-99 and Wiggins led the way with 40 points, his fourth game with 40+ points this season. Of course, it is easy to how Wiggins shot 15-26 when he is taking flight and dunking with ferocity (via CJ Fogler)

Andrew Wiggins posterizing Nikola Jokic, the looping version pic.twitter.com/duSdkc688f

— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 16, 2017

