The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Monday:

The Buddy Hield ejection. The Sacramento Kings beat the New Orleans Pelicans late on Sunday, 105-99. In the second quarter, Hield, the rookie out of Oklahoma, had a bizarre ejection. As Hield was trying to move around a screen from DeMarcus Cousins, he appeared to reach out and grab Cousins in the groin. Hield was given a Flagrant-2 foul and was ejected.

The Jordan Spieth putts. After a somewhat disappointing 2016 season in which the expectations were probably a bit too high, Spieth is quietly having a stellar start to the 2017 season. Spieth entered the final round with a six-stroke lead and coasted to a four-stroke win. Spieth has now played in five events this season and now has three top-three finishes and has finished no worse than ninth in all five events. Spieth closed out the win at Pebble with a long birdie on 17 and a short par on 18 (via ESPN).

The Gustav Nyquist high-sticking to the face of Jared Spurgeon. In the Detroit Red Wings’ 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild, Nyquist lost his cool after being shoved in the back and hit Spurgeon in the face with the blade of his stick. Nyquist appeared to immediately regret the move, throwing his hands up apologetically. The NHL announced after the game that Nyquist will be subjected to an in-person hearing, which typically means a suspension of at least six games.

The Ethan Tracy eagle bonus. On the Web.com Tour, the PGA Tour’s development tour, Tracy came to the Par 5 No. 18 needing an eagle to force a playoff. When he left his second shot short of the green, it looked like the tournament was over. Instead, Tracy sank his approach shot from 101 yards away, forcing a playoff. He then won the event with a long putt on the second hole of sudden death.







Ethan Tracy needed to hole this from 101 yards to force a playoff … Never a doubt.#TopShot pic.twitter.com/5oySMTVHNb

— Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) February 12, 2017

