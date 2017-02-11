The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Friday:

The Jayson Tatum dunk. Duke beat North Carolina, 86-78, in the latest instalment of that great rivalry. Grayson Allen finished with 25 points, including 7 three-pointers. But it was his Ayson brother, Tatum, who had the play of the night, throwing down this monster dunk and posterizing Kennedy Meeks.

The Dillon Brooks dunk. Not to be outdone, Brooks had a nearly identical monster dunk, just from the opposite angle. Brooks’ was a little different in that he posterized a pair of UCLA defenders and threw it down with two hands. Alas, UCLA would go on to win the game, 82-79.

The Northeastern buzzer-beater. Northeastern had the buzzer-beater of the night, and maybe the week, beating Charleston, 73-72. With less than two seconds to go, Bolden Brace rebounded an air ball, and while falling backwards, sort of flicked the ball towards the basket. Incredibly, it went in. Game over.

The UCLA mascot bonus. With less than 20 seconds to go in the UCLA-Oregon game, the Ducks were still in it and Jordan Bell hit a pair of big free throws for Oregon. Those free throws were made even more impressive by what was going on underneath the basket with the UCLA mascot.







