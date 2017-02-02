The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Wednesday:

The David Luiz free-kick fake-out. Chelsea and Liverpool played the latest instalment of their rivalry and Luiz shocked everybody with free-kick goal that broke the 0-0 tie in the 24th minute. It appeared that Willian was going to take the free kick. However, when Luiz saw the goalkeeper not paying attention and still setting up his wall, Luiz decided to take the shot himself. Liverpool never had a chance. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Colin Miller save. The Bruins beat the Lightning 4-3, but the Bolts might have had one more if not for the quick stick of Miller. Off of a face-off, a deflected shot trickled past Tuuka Rask. But before the puck was entirely across the line, Miller swept it out of the net.

The Kyle Lowry game-winning shot in overtime. The Raptors and Pelicans went to overtime where Lowry nailed a difficult game-winner in the final seconds. It wasn’t a three, but it was good, and he ended up three rows deep in the seats.

The Malik Monk hand-check bonus. Monk was eventually called for a foul on this play, but not before he was told to stop six times.

The Brent Musburger bonus. Musburger called his final game as an announcer on Tuesday at Rupp Arena. During one break, the cheerleaders brought Musburger out to the middle of the court to participate in one of their cheers.













