The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

A penalty cost the Raiders big time. Late in the first half, the Raiders were trailing the Chiefs 14-3 and facing fourth down. The Raiders punted the ball and stopped Tyreke Hill for a 5-yard loss on the return. But Oakland was flagged when one of the gunners went out of bounds and did not immediately return. A now-winded Raiders team was forced to punt again. Instead of punting to a sideline, Marquette King left his punt in the middle of the field and Hill returned it for his second touchdown of the game. Travis Kelce then did King’s favourite dance right in front of him. Cold-blooded. The Chiefs went on to win 21-13.





Hurricanes scores on a gorgeous short-handed give-and-go. The Carolina Hurricanes beat the L.A. Kings 3-1 and the big blow came in the second period. That’s when the Kings had a power play and the Hurricanes still managed a two-on-one fast break that included derek Ryan going behind the back and Brock McGinn going under the defender back to Ryan for the goal. It was Ryan’s second goal of the night.

Karl-Anthony Towns embarrassed the Raptors and then dunked with authority. The Timberwolves lost to the Raptors 124-110, but Towns won the highlights. In the third quarter, Towns faked out two defenders on the wing and then drove hard to the basket where he dunked on Jonas Valancuiunas. Poor Valancuiunas, the two teammates that were initially faked out deserve to be on this poster, not him.

