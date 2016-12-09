The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about on Thursday:

JaVale McGee with the nifty pass. In what was a highly anticipated matchup of Western Conference super powers, it turned out to be not much of a contest at all as the Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Clippers 115-98. In typical Warriors fashion, they killed the Clippers with passing, finishing with 32 assists on their 42 made field goals. The Warriors are so generous that they often pass up good shots for even better shots, such as this McGee pass in the third quarter (via ESPN).





Blake Griffin dunked on Draymond Green. The Clippers did have one highlight moment that owner Steve Ballmer enjoyed. That was Griffin with the put-back dunk in which he kind of hug-mugged Green’s face (via ESPN).





From way downtown in the Copa do Brazil. In the 92nd minute, Juan Cazares of Atletico MG unleashed a shot from beyond midfield and beat the Gremio keeper in the Copa do Brazil. Unfortunately for Atletico, they were still down 4-2 in the aggregate score of the two-match home-and-home. But this is still impressive.

The LeBron James-water-bottle-challenge-fail bonus. In another highly anticipated matchup-turned-ugly in the NBA, the Cleveland Cavaliers blew out the New York Knicks 126-94. Things were so out of hand at the end that LeBron James and a few of his teammates were trying the water bottle challenge on the bench, attempting to flip a water bottle and have it land upright. It did not go as well as the game (via ESPN).





